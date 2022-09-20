LA GRANDE — La Grande scored three first-half goals, and College Place's girls soccer team never recovered in a 4-0 non-league loss on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Tigers were held to one goal in the second half.
"Tough loss on the road," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.
College Place goes to South Central Athletic Conference foe Naches Valley on Thursday.
