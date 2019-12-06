COLLEGE PLACE — College Place’s girls tipped off their season on the right foot here on Thursday night, handing visiting Dayton-Waitsburg a 64-35 defeat.
“We have really been working on the press this year,” Hawks coach Julie Hill said. “We got way too many fouls.
“But overall, I’m happy.”
“They didn’t quit,” D-W coach Tamira Culley said of her squad. “I thought we moved the ball as a team really well when we calmed down.”
Hawks sophomore Maeve Thompson scored the first five points of the game — and the seven of College Place’s first 11 — as the home team ran to a 17-2 lead after the opening quarter.
Both teams started the game pressing on defense.
Dayton-Waitsburg started to rally behind junior Sadie Seney, who led D-W with 15 points in the game, but the Hawks led 31-14 at halftime.
Thompson got into double-digit scoring in the first two minutes of the second half.
She finished with a game-high 16 points, and led the Hawks to a 54-24 margin after three quarters.
D-W’s defense shut down College Place’s shooters in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hawks 11-9 in the final stanza, after Thompson fouled out.
But College Place held onto its lead for the non-league victory.
Dayton-Waitsburg next plays in Dayton on Saturday against McLoughlin High at 5 p.m.
College Place next hosts Walla Walla Valley Academy at 6 p.m. on Monday.
College Place 64, Dayton-Waitsburg 35
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (35) — Seney 15, Boggs 5, Brincken 4, Miller 2, Forney 3, Laughery 2, Larsen 2, Culley 2.
COLLEGE PLACE (64) — Thompson 16, Meliah 10, Kasenga 9, Leavell 6, Long 5, Foertsch 5, Neil 4, Weaver 4, Rodriguez 4, Campa 1.
D-W 2 12 10 11 — 35
College Place 17 14 24 9 — 64
3-point goals — DW 2 (Seney, Boggs), CP 2 (Long, Kasenga). Fouls — DW 11, CP 17. Fouled out — CP (Thompson). Rebounds — DW 31 (NA), CP 39 (Meliah 9). Turnovers — DW 11, CP 10. Assists — DW (NA), CP 18 (Neil 8).