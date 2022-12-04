MILTON-FREEWATER — College Place girls basketball team used balanced scoring and pressure defense to beat McLoughlin, 59-24, here on Saturday, Dec. 3.
"I was very happy with the unselfish way the girls played tonight," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "They were passing the ball and looking for teammates who had a better shot than they did. Working from a full-court press for most of the game, the Hawks also played great defense as a team. Often, one player would get a deflection to disrupt the Pioneers offense while a teammate would step in and get the steal."
College Place led 9-4 after the opening quarter, extended that to 23-13 at halftime, and put the game out of reach in the third period, outscoring the Pioneers 21-7 to cruise to the victory.
The Hawks' balanced scoring attack included 11 points each from Grace Casagrande and Lucinda Weaver, nine points each from Sumi Leavell and Elli Andrews, while Lena Weaver had eight, Jenna Hill seven, and Tiana Tran and Adrienne Berube with two points apiece.
College Place next hosts Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday, while Mac-Hi goes to Liberty Christian in Richland also on Tuesday.
