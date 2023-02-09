COLLEGE PLACE — A victory which emphatically confirmed that the program’s first league championship was zero fluke, all waring flare, also suggested that the College Place Hawks girls basketball team ought to consider an alternate logo for the postseason.
Something like a fat lip, curled into a confident grin, under a winking black eye.
The Hawks showed incredible toughness and were superb on defense in dispatching Naches Valley, 44-25, in the opening round of the District 5 1A tournament on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Sumitrah Leavell had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and a blocked shot, fellow senior Grace Casagrande added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks, and College Place (19-2) had more than twice as many steals (19) — and forced almost four times as many turnovers (31) — as Naches Valley had field goals (8) to muscle their way into the district semifinals.
“Even though it was pretty rough, we didn’t lose our composure,” Hawks coach Julie Hill said. “Sometimes when teams get mad at you for playing hard, you back off.”
Thursday was not one of those times.
In a sequence emblematic of the entire defensive masterpiece, Leavell absorbed an elbow to the face while playing close defense, shook it off when the ball swung across the floor, turned to block out, and ripped down a defensive board from a thicket of arms.
“It is what it is,” said Leavell, lifting her upper lip to show that moment’s bloody outcome. “We’ve learned how easily games can slip away. We played it like a super-close game the whole time.”
The Hawks, who will host Zillah in a winner-to-regionals semifinal game on Saturday at a time to be announced, put the Rangers on the ropes with a strong finish to the first quarter, then decked them with a 14-0 run to close out the half.
During the latter, Naches had attempted to set up a full-court press, and College Place obliged this invitation to play with more tempo and decisiveness.
“We’re pretty good if we can beat the press with passes,” said Hill. “We looked for each other, pushed it up the floor, and got some easy buckets.”
Indeed, the Hawks closed the half by making four of their final seven field goal attempts and all three of their free throws.
All the while, their swarming defense, their guards’ busy hands, and their communication made life unbearable for the visitor’s offense.
“A big emphasis this year was picking up our defense; doubling down, looking for steals, moving, anticipating,” Leavell said.
The 5-foot-11 senior noted the impact of guards Lucinda and Lena Weaver, a first year/senior sister act which seemed to deflect a pass or tie up a dribbler on every Rangers possession.
“They’re a big help,” said Leavell. “They make it easier to get steals with their ball pressure.”
“We were talking more tonight,” added Hill. “We were letting each other know when someone was coming across the lane, and our guards were able to sag off and help in the post.”
The Weaver sisters had six steals apiece. Lena added eight points and fellow senior Jenna Hill chipped in six as College Place’s four starting seniors combined for 40 of the winners’ 44 points.
