COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls knock of South Central Athletic Conference West foe Toppenish, 50-40, on Saturday, Jan. 28.
"After honoring the team's five seniors on the night of their last regular-season home game, the Hawks finally got an annoying monkey off their backs," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "The monkey who tells them they can't beat tough SCAC West opponents! In spite of winning the league title in the SCAC East, the Hawks lost by over 20 to both Wapato and Zillah (currently the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the West). This had many fans doubting the Hawks' chances tonight.
"That didn't matter to the 12 people in the locker room before the game," she said. "They believed. They knew they had done the work to prepare. They knew they had the desire to win this game more than any other game they've played all season."
The Hawks led 18-13 at halftime, and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.
"The first two quarters were a defensive battle that showed the Hawks playing an aggressive zone that denied the Wildcats' top scorer the ball and held her scoreless for the entire first half," Hill said. "Despite missing some easy baskets of their own, defense kept College Place in the game as the halftime score was a meager 18-13 in favor of the Hawks.
"I really saw the hunger in their eyes at halftime," she said. "They could taste it; they wanted it."
The third quarter saw more scoring than the previous two combined as both teams got hot from behind the 3-point line.
"It was stressful, but exciting," Hill said. "Toppenish started getting open and hitting some 3s. But the girls had an answer every single time!"
Toppenish hit six 3s in the third quarter, while the Hawks drained four of their own and added three more buckets and three free throws to score 21 in the quarter.
"I could say so many good things about every girl on the team tonight, even those who played little or not at all," Hill said. "It was a total team effort from a group of unselfish girls with the same goal."
Sumi Leavell was consistent in her shooting, Hill said, adding a couple key 3-pointers to her normal points off the drive to lead the Hawks with 13 points and "also had a couple nice assists to Adrienne Berube, who had six points, all in the second half."
Grace Casagrande "hit several tough shots inside to score 10 points," she said, and "Jenna Hill, Lena Weaver and Lucinda Weaver played flat-out hard the whole night, working the top of the zone, fronting the high post and getting key points when we needed answers. They finished with seven, six and five points, respectively. Even though Elli Andrews only had three points, she hit a big 3 when Toppenish was making a run to dash their hopes once again."
The Hawks finish their regular season at Kiona-Benton on Friday.
