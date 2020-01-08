MILTON-FREEWATER — College Place held off a late Mac-Hi comeback, and the Hawks picked up their third straight win with a 54-48 victory in non-league girls basketball action here on Tuesday.
The Hawks (5-4 record) took a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter before Mac-Hi managed to make a game of it in the closing minutes, but College Place prevailed.
Shea Kasenga scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hawks, teammate Sumi Leavell tied her for the team lead in scoring with 11 of her own, and Madilyn Neil added 10 points to go with her seven assists.
Mac-Hi's Emma Leber finished with a game-high 16 points, teammate Darby Rhoads was next with 14, but the Pioneers (7-8 record) fell short.
The Pioneers look to bounce back on Saturday, when they go to Ontario for their first Greater Oregon League matchup of the season starting at 3 p.m.
College Place faces back-to-back South Central Athletic Conference games this weekend, starting on Friday at Wahluke before hosting Royal on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
HAWKS 54, PIONEERS 48
COLLEGE PLACE (54) — Kasenga 11, Leavell 11, Neil 10, Rodriguez 7, Meliah 5, Thompson 4, Foertsch 4.
McLOUGHLIN (48) — Leber 16, Rhodes 14, Breeding 5, Rencken 4, Reichert 4, Garcia 2, Brown 2, Angel 1.
College Place;16;17;8;13;—;54
McLoughlin;10;11;8;19;—;48
3-point goals — CP 1 (Rodriguez), Mac 1. Total fouls — CP 16, Mac 17. Fouled out — CP (Thompson). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — CP 32 (Kasenga 10), Mac 37. Turnovers — CP 13, Mac 25. Assists — CP 13 (Neil 7), Mac n/a.