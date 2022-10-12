COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks girls soccer team held a 1-0 halftime lead over visiting Naches Valley, and extended that in the second half as College Place took a 3-1 victory here on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
"From the start, the Hawks were pressing for an early goal," College Place coach Russ Carder said. "Some good defending from the visiting Rangers held them off until the 27th minute. From a goal kick, freshman Audrey Schild picked off the pass, which fell to Ruah Havens, who took a touch inside the box and slotted to the far left post.
"The momentum was much in the hands of the Hawks, who continued to press until half," he said.
Naches Valley came out of the break with "renewed energy," as the Rangers continued to deny College Place's offense and created a few chances of their own, Carder said.
"The Hawks were not to be deterred and finally added to their tally in the 70th minute," Carder said. "A corner kick was played into the box, bounced around and went past the line off the defending goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
"In the 78th minute, some questionable refereeing led to a throw-in given to the Rangers, who played it down the line, switched through the middle and brought it back to 2-1," he said. "College Place was able to pull one right back on a hustle play just minutes later, as we went into extra time. Winning the ball high in the midfield, a ball was played through to the on-rushing Perla Estrada. Perla got a good touch on it, and despite a Ranger attempting to clear, it went into the net to restore the two-goal cushion with nearly the last kick of the game."
The Hawks next go to Kiona-Benton for a South Central Athletic Conference match on Thursday.
