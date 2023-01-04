COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls basketball team held a 27-9 halftime lead and rolled to a 41-19 South Central Athletic Conference victory over Connell on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
"We seemed ready to go during pre-game, but it took us awhile to get going when the game actually got underway," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "Once we got going, we did a good job holding Connell to six or fewer points each quarter. Defensively, I thought we did a good job both in our zone and working on our man defense. Girls were communicating well and doing a better job of keeping their man off the boards.
"Sumi Leavell took advantage of the Connell man defense and spent a lot of the night beating her man on nice drives to the hoop," she said. "Sumi is confident that she can beat almost anyone in a one-on-one situation and she had many opportunities to put that to the test tonight. She connected on 80% of her shots while also playing unselfishly and giving the ball up for others underneath."
Leavell ended the night with a game-high 17 points.
"Jenna Hill was quick with her release tonight and added eight points to the team effort," Hill said. "Lucinda Weaver also took it to the hoop often and contributed seven points on good drives of her own.
"That's one thing I like about this team, they have confidence to drive and look for their shot, but aren't afraid to look for someone who is more open than they are," she said. "We need to continue to look for each other and play as a team as we work through a long January of league games."
The Hawks continue SCAC play in Wahluke on Friday and hosting Wapato on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.