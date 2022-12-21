KENNEWICK — College Place High School's varsity girls basketball team got back on track Tuesday, Dec. 20, at River View High, as the Hawks won with a 59-16 rout.
Coming off their only loss this season Saturday in Zillah, Washington, the Hawks improved their record to 6-1.
Grace Casagrande led the Hawks with her 25 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Lena Weaver added 20 points, four rebounds and four steals, Hadlee Gies had 6 points and four rebounds, Adrienne Berube put up 4 points, Lucinda Weaver had 2 and Kenadie Schreindl 2.
They dominated River View, going to halftime already up 39-6, with their focus on playing better as a team.
“I saw evidence of this in many ways throughout the game tonight," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "We communicated better with each other. We ran the press better, getting tighter in our traps, and we weren’t standing around watching when a shot went up.”
The Hawks next play Dec. 29-30 at DeSales Catholic High in its annual Christmas tournament.
They look to build off their victory Tuesday at River View.
Weaver was especially potent, converting 62% of her shots.
“It was great to see Lena break open with a big scoring night tonight," coach Hill said. "This is what I know she is capable of, and it was good to see her hard work rewarded with the ball going through the hoop."
The Hawks also saw both Elli Andrews and Hadlee Gies adjust to new positions with their team shorthanded, forced to reshuffle its lineup.
"Playing without two regular starters due to illness and injury, several Hawks saw more playing time and stepped up to really help the winning effort," coach Hill reported.
