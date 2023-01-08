Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected east of Waitsburg and Walla Walla. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&