COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls suffered a South Central Athletic Conference basketball loss, 82-59, to Wapato on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Hawks trailed the Wolves, 40-30, at halftime and couldn't catch up.
"It's not often a high school girls basketball team will score 60 points and still lose the game," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "Saturday night, the Hawks ran up against a Wapato team that almost could not miss on their way to scoring 82 points.
"The Hawks played hard for 32 minutes, never giving up against the Wolves' full-court pressure that lasted for the whole game," she said. "We struggled getting it past their aggressive traps, but we still were able to get several transition points and beat their press for layups.
"We talked a lot in timeouts and halftime conversations about how to beat the traps and get better passes," Hill said, "but when it is fast-paced and they are in your face, it is hard to put things into action that you know you should do.
"Wapato played fast and had a few shooters who could hit a 3 at will," she said. "Come out and play defense on them and they creatively drive and score. I was very happy overall with how we played tonight. To come out and get that many points against a team of that caliber was a job well done.
"Sumi Leavell had a strong night shooting and led the Hawks with 18 points, as the Hawks again got scoring from every player on the court," Hill said. "Adrienne Berube played tough and relentless inside to grab rebounds and add 10 points; sisters Lucinda and Lena Weaver scored eight and seven points, respectively, Grace Casagrande chipped in six, while Jenna Hill and Kendadie Schreindl with four apiece and Elli Andrews with two, rounded out the scoring."
The Hawks next go to Naches Valley for a SCAC matchup on Tuesday.
