TOPPENISH — College Place's girls basketball team "came into their game against highly ranked Wapato knowing they had to put together four very strong quarters to have a shot at the win," Hawks coach Julie Hill said.
After leading the Wolves 13-12 after the opening period, the Hawks witnessed why Wapato was so highly ranked as the Wolves pulled ahead 37-24 at halftime and added to their lead for an 80-39 victory in the District 5 1A championship game here on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Hawks came out strong, playing good defense and putting up good shots for the lead at the end of the first quarter, Hill said.
"That's when the wheels fell off and the Wapato barrage started," she said. "The Wolves couldn't seem to miss even when the Hawks were getting a hand in their face.
"Their players were definitely on fire tonight and we weren't," Hill said. "The girls never quit, but we just got outshot tonight — both in the number of shots that they put up and the number of shots that went in."
The Hawks now prepare for their state first-round matchup against Annie Wright School out of Tacoma at 6 p.m. on Friday at neutral site Richland High School. The winner of that game advances to the state tournament in Yakima March 1-4.
