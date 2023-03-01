RICHLAND — College Place's girls basketball season came to an end in the opening round of the state 1A tournament with a 48-40 loss to Annie Wright at Richland High School on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Hawks trailed Annie Wright, 29-14, at halftime and, despite an 18-point fourth quarter, couldn't catch up.
“We had a great season and it was tough to see it end this way," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "No matter the outcome, I’m very proud of this team. They kept fighting the whole time. They made two strong comebacks to crawl back from large deficits. They were encouraging to each other throughout the whole game."
Jenna Hill led the Hawks with 10 points, while Sumi Leavell and Lena Weaver chipped in nine each, Grace Casagrande added seven and Lucinda Weaver finished with five.
"They’d love another shot because they know they’re a better team than what the scoreboard showed at the end of the game," Hill said. "Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. I love these girls and thank them for their hard work that brought about the most successful season in program history. I know it is the start of good things to come!”
