WAPATO, Wash. — College Place High School's girls soccer team scored its first goal in a week but ended up with its third straight loss here on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as Wapato downed the Hawks 3-1.
The Hawks (1-4 record) had been outscored a combined 19-0 by their two previous opponents, McLoughlin High and Highland, before ending their offensive drought.
College Place overcame a slow start here, keeping pace with Wapato to the end, but the Wolves managed to prevail.
"A strong second half was not enough to overcome three goals in the first half from the home team," Hawks coach Russ Carder said.
The Hawks look to bounce back Thursday night when they host Connell, starting at 6:30 p.m.
