NACHES, Wash. — College Place's girls basketball team picked up a South Central Athletic Conference victory over Naches Valley, 56-46, here on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Rangers held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter before the Hawks turned the tables in the second quarter with a 13-7 run to hold a 24-20 halftime lead.
In the third, College Place heated up even more to outscore Naches 20-6 to withstand the Rangers' 20-12 fourth quarter for the 10-point victory.
"The Hawks girls battled a tenacious Naches team who fought hard even when the Hawks led by over 20 points," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "It took us a while to get going tonight offensively. We were working the ball in and getting good shots. They were just really short those first few minutes. I told the girls to be patient, that we'd be fine and our shots will start falling.
"The third quarter saw this come to fruition as the Hawks played their aggressive fullcourt press and outscored the Rangers 20-6," she said. "We weren't necessarily getting a bunch of steals off the press, but just forcing Naches to be sloppy.
"Naches made a run of their own in the fourth as the Hawks relaxed a bit too much too early," Hill said. "We had to talk about the mental toughness it takes when you're playing a good team and leading by a large margin. We had to buckle down and not let them outplay us down the stretch."
Sumi Leavell led the Hawks with 16 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Leavell and two teammates, Adrienne Berube and Lucinda Weaver, each grabbed six rebounds.
Other Hawks scoring was provided by Grace Casagrande and Lena Weaver with 12 apiece, and Jenna Hill and Lucinda Weaver each adding seven.
The Hawks, now 3-0 in SCAC play and 11-2 overall, hosts league opponent Kiona-Benton on Friday.
