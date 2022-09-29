WAHLUKE — College Place's girls soccer team lost a South Central Athletic Conference match at Wahluke here on Thursday, Sept. 29, 6-0.
Wahluke scored three goals in each half for the league victory.
"Another tough night," Hawks coach Russ Carder said, "giving up three goals in each half."
College Place, now 3-6 overall and 0-2 in SCAC play, next host Royal on Tuesday.
