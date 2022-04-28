COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's boys and girls tennis teams both competed Thursday, April 28, as the Hawks hosted Royal.
The College Place girls won four of their five matches with Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran victorious in singles play while success in doubles came from Mia Ferraro and Gace Casagrande as well as Veronica Sierra and Emma Morasch.
"It was a perfect day to honor our senior tennis players," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Royal has always been a tough competitor, and today was no different. It made the victories against them that much sweeter.
"We started out with first singles player Sumi Leavell, who is still undefeated so far this season. Sumi's ball placement and movement on the court were phenomenal. She did work some kinks out of her serve in the first couple of games, but afterwards played a flawless match against her competition.
"Second girls single player Tiana Tran also played an amazing match today. Tiana has a knack for assessing her opponent's weaknesses and taking full advantage. She won her match in two sets, setting her team up for the win.
"First doubles team Grace Casagrande and Mia Ferraro played a very tough game against some worthy adversaries. In the first set Grace and Mia made an amazing comeback from a 1-4 deficit to win the set in a tie breaker. They finished up the second set 6-2 for another win for the Hawks.
"Second doubles team Emma Morasch and Veronica Sierra played a nail biter today. They lost their first set 2-6, only to come back and win their second set 6-0. The third set was the toughest with both teams battling for the win. They pulled through at the very end for a 7-5 victory in the third set.
"Third doubles team, Karen Perez and Kat Avila, played so well today, but did not end up with the win. They were very evenly matched against their opponents. They had some great moments out on the courts, from Kat's amazing saves in the back to Karen's wicked net plays.
"Overall, a great day on the tennis courts."
Meanwhile, the College Place boys won one of their five matches with the doubles team of Gabe Fazzaro and Curtis Reeves capturing the lone victory.
"The boys' team battled hard today and made some great points and rallies," coach Ferraro said. "Overall, they did not get the win, though second doubles team Gabe Fazzari and Curtis Reeves,did win their match in three hard fought sets.
"First singles player Mason Wilwand played well, especially considering some injuries he has been contending with.
"First doubles team Vastiany Lara and Sam Anguiano played a tough match and continue to grow in skills and ability, taking most of their games to deuce.
"We just need to work on closing down the games. A lot of great moments out of the courts today as the boys team continues to grow and play."
The Hawks next play Monday afternoon, hosting Kiona-Benton with action scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
