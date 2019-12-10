COLLEGE PLACE — Cali Long, Sumi Leavell and Courtney Meliah all scored in double-digits for College Place High School, as the girls picked up their second straight win with a 60-20 rout of Walla Walla Valley Academy in non-league basketball action here on Monday.
Long lead the way with a game-high 15 points, all of her offense on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Leavell and Meliah each added 12 points, and College Place freshman Lena Weaver dished seven assists.
College Place (2-0 record) mounted a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and kept pulling away.
“I thought we came out and played strong as a team,” Hawks coach Julie Hill said. “We are getting very balanced scoring from a big portion of our team, with different leading scorers every time we play. This will be valuable to us as we move forward.”
The Hawks look for another win on Saturday at Burbank with another non-league matchup starting at 6 p.m.
“The girls are really working together well and learning to look for the open person more,” Hill said. “Defense is getting better and will be put to a good test this weekend against Burbank.”
WWVA showed its inexperience in its season opener here.
Sahara Browning managed to score 10 points, leading the Knights offense while grabbing seven rebounds, making three blocks and a couple of steals.
Riley King gave WWVA another six points, five rebounds and four blocks, while teammate Joslin Haggins contributed four points, three assists and a rebound.
“We’re very young,” Knights coach Martin Heredia said. “We’re a work in progess, so I’m proud of the girls for playing together.”
The first game of the season now out of the way, WWVA looks to bounce back on Thursday at home against White Swan in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference clash starting at 6 p.m.
Hawks 60, Knights 20
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY (20) — Browning 10, King 6, Haggins 4..
COLLEGE PLACE (60) — Long 15, Leavell 12, Meliah 12, Rodriguez 6, Thompson 5, Weaver 4, Kasenga 4, Foertsch 2.
WWVA 4 8 2 6 — 20
College Place 17 15 21 7 — 60
3-point goals — CP 7 (Long 5). Total fouls — WWVA 7, CP 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — WWVA 26, CP 30 (Thompson 5). Turnovers — WWVA 13, CP 10. Assists — CP 15 (Weaver 7).