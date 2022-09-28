COLLEGE PLACE — Kiona-Benton's girls took home a 4-0 South Central Athletic Conference soccer victory over College Place on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The Bears scored a first-half goal, and then secured the victory with three more in the second.
"Though they (the Hawks) brought a lot of energy to the game, the visiting Bears took the spoils," College Place coach Russ Carder said. "The Hawks were defending for much of the game, but were able to keep the Bears out (of the goal) for much of the first half, even creating a few chances of their own.
"Unfortunately, the defense finally broke with 30 seconds left in the half," he said. "It started with a corner kick, that was played back across the goal. Some good passing left a Ki-Be player open on top of the box, who was able to put the ball through the melee and into the back of the net.
"Coming into the second half after playing well, the Hawks renewed their impetus and were pressing the Bears back," Carder said. "A long kick straight down the middle allowed the visitors to counter into spaces behind our defense, and Ki-Be scored with their first touch to make it 2-0 in the 53rd-minute.
"Five minutes later, the Bears scored their third, passing into their right-hand channel and putting the ball into the net," he said. "The Bears and Hawks continued to fight, showing some good soccer on both sides of the ball, but the Bears finished the scoring one last time, scoring with less than a minute left in the game on a loose ball played behind the defense, and the runner took a touch and lashed into the upper corner to finish the contest at 4-0.
"The Hawks showed plenty of spirit and grit, but could not turn that into goals on the night," Carder said.
College Place next go to Wahluke on Thursday.
