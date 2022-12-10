COLLEGE PLACE — Varsity girls basketball action Friday, Dec. 9, at College Place High School saw the undefeated Hawks make history as they knocked off Burbank for the first time in the seven-year history of their program with a 48-23 rout.
Sumi Leavell finished with a team-high 14 points for the Hawks (4-0 record) while teammate Lena Weaver added 11, and Adrienne Berube had 9 while Jenna Hill and Kenadie Schreindl each pitched in 5.
Jumping ahead with a 15-6 run in the first quarter, the Hawks paced Burbank the rest of the night.
They dominated the second half, outscoring Burbank at a 24-8 clip.
"Aggressive full court pressure by the Hawks caused Burbank to turn it over several times in the back court," College Place coach Julie Hill reported. "The Hawks were able to convert many of these turnovers into buckets, putting them in the driver’s seat to get the win."
The Hawks next play Dec. 16 in Royal City, Washington, with their first South Central Athletic Conference clash this season.
They look to keep the momentum from a satisfying win over Burbank.
The Hawks had both Weaver and Leavell perfect at the free-throw line with 4-of-4 shooting.
Meanwhile, they stifled Burbank.
"After the half, the Hawks tightened up their defense and started crashing the offensive boards better than they were in the first half," coach Hill stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.