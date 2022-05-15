YAKIMA — College Place's baseball team fell to Royal, 7-4, on Saturday night, May 14, in the District 5 1A tournament championship game.
The Hawks advance to the Washington state tournament, and host Klahowya on Saturday, with a time still to be set.
On Saturday night, the Knights scored on a single by Gage Jenks, an error, and a groundout by Lane Smith in the first inning to key Royals' five-run first.
College Place put up three runs in the second inning, led by singles by Luke Christensen and Jesse Mink.
The Hawks plated a fifth-inning run to pull within 5-4, but Royal added two seventh-inning runs to secure the victory.
Derek Bergeson was the winning pitcher for Royal, allowing five hits and four runs over four innings, striking out two.
Jenks threw three innings in relief out of the Knights' bullpen.
Colton Hamada took the loss for College Place. The righthander went seven innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking zero.
Christensen went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead College Place in hits.
Luke Bergeson led Royal with three hits in four at bats.
