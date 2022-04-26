COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity softball team saw its four-game winning steak end Tuesday, April 26, as the Hawks fell to Ellensburg High in 17-3 and 15-5 losses.
Despite the defeats, the Hawks (6-6 record) remain tied with Kiona-Benton and Royal for first place in the South Central Athletic Conference East Division with a 2-0 mark.
The Hawks next play Saturday afternoon, hosting Kiona-Benton for a doubleheader scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
"We will respond to this positively and grow as a team, I have no doubt," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "We will begin honoring our seniors prior to the first game at approximately 10:45 a.m."
The Hawks look to bounce back from their losses to Ellensburg.
"Ellensburg scored 10 runs in the first inning in Game One of tonight's non conference doubleheader," Davis said. "Ellensburg picked up 13 hits on the day offensively.
"The Hawks were able to get on the board in the second inning with a three spot in the frame. After sinlges by Alondra Gutierrez and Ireland Stubblefield, and a Hollie Christensen walk, Kenadie Schreindl delivered a big two run single.
"The subsequent run scored on an error on the play. It was nice to see Kenadie come up big in that spot against a quality pitcher.
"Defensive miscues proved costly early for the Hawks as nine of the 10 first-inning runs were unearned. Any time you make errors against a quality team they are going to make you pay. Tonight was certainly no different. We kicked it around a little bit, and Ellensburg made us pay."
Struggles continued in the nightcap.
"The second game started much more promising for the Hawks as we got out of the first inning, allowing only one run and were able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in the second," Davis said. "However, innings 3-5 kind of got away from us. We made quite a few errors in this game, and Ellensburg started hitting the ball hard. Not a recipe for success.
"The Hawks tried to claw back into the game in the third when Jordan Holso grounded a two out single between short and third, and Adrienne Berube hit a towering fly ball over the right field fence for a two-run homer. It was the Hawks' first runs of the ball game.
"The Hawks were able to get three more runs in the home half of the fourth. Jenna Hill had an RBI single and Gabriella Sanchez had an RBI base on balls in the frame.
"Unfortunately for the Hawks the comeback bid stopped there as Ellensburg plated three runs of their own in the fourth and five more runs in the fifth.
"Ellensburg is a good team with quality hitters and good arms in the circle. You can tell they are well coached. I would have like to see how it would have played out had we played our best ball, but we didn't play our best today.
"There will be days like this, the key is how we respond. We will get back to work tomorrow to try to continue getting better at the plate and defensively.
"We definitely need to cut down on our errors. We can't get to where we want to by committing 12 errors in a doubleheader."
