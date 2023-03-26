COLLEGE PLACE — Naches Valley won a South Central Athletic Conference crossover softball twin bill over College Place here on Saturday, March 25.
The Rangers won the opener, 14-6, before taking the nightcap, 20-8.
"We hit the ball well up and down the lineup in game one, but couldn’t overcome the walks and defensive miscues," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "Naches Valley capitalized on the 16 walks and one hit-by-pitch by Hawks pitchers. You throw in six errors, as well, and that is way too many extra outs and base runners. That is something we have to clean up and will be putting an extra emphasis on in practice this week."
Adrienne Berube led the Hawks offensively in game one, going 4-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. Kenadie Schreindl picked up three hits, including a double, and had three RBI.
"Overall, there were a lot of good things offensively," Davis said. "We hit quite a few balls right on the nose that went for outs, as well. We very easily could have scored in double digits in this one.
"However, you have to give credit to Naches," he sai. "They didn’t walk anyone and only made one error. That really was the difference between the two teams in this one.
"The second game was very much the same as the first for the Hawks," Davis said. "We hit the ball fairly well again, and were able to put up a couple of crooked numbers early to make it interesting for a while. It was nice to see some kids start getting rewarded for their hard work put in during the week in the cages.
"However, again Naches Valley was able to use 17 walks and two hit-by-pitches to put up 20 runs on us," he said. "This proved to be too much for us to overcome. The Hawks offense did try their best to keep the Hawks in it."
Rio Hayes had two hits, including a double and two RBI, Berube kept up her hot hitting with a two-run double in the first inning, Schreindl had an RBI single in the first, and Noey Lopez and Payton Moore each had two hits in the game.
"Chuck Amick was a perfect 3-for-three at the plate in the second game, as well," Davis said. "It was nice to see Chuck start hitting some balls hard. She has been getting her share of hits, but in this one she really started barreling the balls up and hit three linedrives. It is what we need out of her spot in the lineup as she turns it over to the top of the order.
"Today was a bit of a rough day," he said. "I don’t want to sound like we are making excuses, but at one point in today’s game we had five freshmen and four sophomores on the field. Being that young makes it difficult when you are playing at the varsity level.
"We have been throwing so much at these girls early in the season, trying to get them ready to play, that they have a lot to process," Davis said. "It’s not an overnight process to learn how to play this game correctly at the varsity level. Many of them are doing so for the first time. We will continue to lean on our leadership from our returning players and will keep trying to get better each and every day at practice. I think if we can do that, we can turn into a dangerous team by season’s end. It’s coming, just maybe not at the pace we all hoped for.
"Softball is a difficult sport," he said. "There are so many different situations that can happen throughout a game, and it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming trying to understand your role in each one of them.
"The good news is this team is full of a bunch of kids that have great attitudes and a real willingness to try and get better," Davis said. "If we can keep from feeling overwhelmed we will be just fine."
The Hawks are now 1-2 overall, and host Warden on Tuesday.
