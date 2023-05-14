COLLEGE PLACE — Zillah won a pair of South Central Athletic Conference fastpitch softball games over College Place on the Hawks' field on Saturday, May 13.
The Leopards handed College Place a 13-7 loss in the opener before taking the nightcap, 29-16.
The losses drop the Hawks' record to 6-14, and they travel to Zillah for a rematch with the Leopards in the first round of the SCAC District tournament. That game will determine opponents as District continues on Saturday in Connell.
In the opener on Saturday, College Place held a 4-1 lead after three innings before the Leopards plated four fourth-inning runs, and their seven-run sixth secured their victory.
In the nightcap, Zillah had a 10-run first inning, only to watch the Hawks match that in the bottom of the inning.
But the Leopards grabbed a 14-10 lead in the top of the second, added six in the fourth and eight in the fifth to counter College Place's single runs in the second and third, and two each in the fourth and sixth innings, for the victory.
In the second inning of the opener, the Hawks' Bella Morell reached safely with two outs when strike three eluded the Leopards catcher. A Leopard throwing error on a Chuck Amick ground ball put runners at second and third, and both runners were able to score on a Kenadie Schreindl RBI single.
In the third, the Hawks answered Zillah's run with two of their own.
"Through three innings we were up 4-1 and things were looking promising," College Place coach Corey Davis said. "It looked to me like we were controlling the game pretty well up until this point. We have been trying to string some good defensive innings together all season. It has proven to be a bit of a struggle as we always seem to have one bad inning that jumps up and bites us."
But in the fourth, Zillah scored four runs for a 5-4 lead, and in the sixth the Leopards had five hits, two walks and took advantage of a Hawks error to plate seven runs.
"That was the one inning that reared its ugly head again," Davis said. "That is something we must get cleaned up. If we don’t get that shored up, we won’t be in the postseason long."
Game two "was interesting to say the least," he said. "I have to say I have never seen a first inning quite like that. The one inning didn’t take long to show up for the Hawks in this one as the Leopards sent 14 hitters to the plate and scored 10 runs. Anytime something like that happens it really sucks the energy out of the game.
"Most of the time when you have an inning like that the entire game goes south. Somewhat amazingly, the Hawks were able to match the Leopard 10-spot with one of their own in the home half of the first."
But Zillah ultimately took control for the double-digit win.
"We have to find a way to clean up some things," Davis said. "We had too many walks and errors today. All those extra base runners is just not a recipe for winning softball. We tend to be a team that makes things as difficult as possible on ourselves. We need to find a way to limit that.
"We will go back to the drawing board once again on Monday and see what we can do to try and improve things for next week."
Now, the Hawks focus on Thursday's game at Zillah.
"Obviously, we will have to play better, but I do like our matchup," Davis said. "If we play to our capabilities in all facets of the game, I like our chances of advancing."
