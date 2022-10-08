WAHLUKE — College Place spoiled Wahluke's homecoming celebration with a 21-14 South Central Athletic Conference football victory on Friday, Oct. 6.
Hawks quarterback Nicholas Josifek was 12 for 27 passing for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, with Zachary Schreindl going 0 for 2 under center.
Michael Wolpert had seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Henry Thompson hauled in three receptions for 66 yards, and Easton Wagoner had two catches for 27 yards.
College Place had 101 rushing yards on 21 carries, with Joseph Zilla leading the Hawks with 71 yards on nine carries.
Josifek gained 27 yards on 10 carries, and fumbled once.
College Place, now 2-4 overall and 1-1 in SCAC play, next hosts Kiona-Benton on Friday night.
