COLLEGE PLACE — After a hard-fought, five-set South Central Athletic Conference volleyball win over Connell, the Hawks repeated as the SCAC East champions on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
College Place won the match, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12.
"Connell was looking for the upset, but the Hawks fought hard and played with heart and determination," College Place coach Angie Potts said.
"These girls thrive on the competition and look forward to playing teams who challenge them," she said. "Connell is certainly no exception to that, and it was a great match.
"In the sets we lost, we knew that we needed to clean up the unforced errors and the girls did a great job of it going into the fifth set," Potts said. "With only 15 points on the line, there isn't room for missed serves or errant hits. We did have a series of points while we were sitting on game point where we got a little tight with our passing and had two hitting errors, but the girls regrouped and finished the match with confidence.
"With injuries occurring during the match to Jenna Hill and Chloe Delgadillo, we had to make some minor changes," she said. "Mia Ferraro came in as a sophomore and did a great job setting until Jenna could back on the court. Mia continued to serve, since Jenna wasn't able to due to the impact on her shoulder, and she played with the poise of a senior.
"With Chloe's elbow injury, Bella Maiden was asked to play defense in the right back position," Potts said. "Bella's never been in that rotation, but handled it like she's been there all year and was solid for us."
Leading the Hawks' match were Jenna Hill with 40 assists, 10 digs and two blocks, Mya Adams with 18 kills, six aces, 18 digs and a block, and Marissa Long with 15 digs.
Wren Dawson came up with eight kills, 12 digs and five blocks, Elliott Dawson had five aces, Grace Casagrande had four kills and two blocks, and Zoe Hardy with 21 kills, five aces and 25 digs.
The Hawks, who finish the SCAC regular-season slate at 8-0, and 18-0 overall, now have a break as they prepare for district play. As the No. 1 seed from the East, the Hawks will host Wapato on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
