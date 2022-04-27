COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's boys and girls track and field teams competed Wednesday, April 27, as they hosted Kiona-Benton, LaSalle, Wapato and Zillah in a South Central Athletic Conference meet.
Team dual scoring had the College Place boys ahead of Kiona-Benton, Wapato and LaSalle.
Jio Herrera won the boys 800-meter race for College Place while teammates Joshua Courtney and Zeke Durand finished 1-2 in the 1,600, Elisha Durand topped the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles, Jose Martinez bested shot put with Andrei Smtih third, and Smith took discus with Martinez third.
Meanwhile, the College Place girls had Emma Darnold victorious in their 100 hurdles while Lauren Green topped 300 hurdles with Katherine Prince second, Lillian White bested discus with Brooke Foertsch second, and Morgan Hafen topped javelin.
Prince and Green also joined Hailie Corona and Vianky Amparo in winning the 4x200-meter relay while Amparo and Green teamed with Ashley Romero and Mya Adams in placing second in the 4x100.
Adams was also second in the 100, high jump and long jump, as was Green in the 200, and Chloe Svilich in the 3,200.
Team dual scoring had the College Place girls defeating each other squad.
"Our boys and girls competed extremely well," coach Tim Hutchison said. "We had amazing performances all around."
Their next meet will be Saturday at Walla Walla High School with the Legends Invite scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.