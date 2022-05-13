COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's varsity softball team secured at least a share of the South Central Athletic Conference East Division regular-season title Friday, May 13, while the Hawks knocked Kiona-Benton out of the running with a 12-0 rout.
Back at it a day after rain washed out the second game of their doubleheader, the Hawks (11-7 overall) finished their SCAC schedule with a 7-1 record.
Royal (5-1), still has a twin bill Saturday with Kiona-Benton, and could tie the Hawks.
Meanwhile the Hawks will be wrapping up their regular season Saturday with a doubleheader at Zillah, of the SCAC West.
Regardless, the Hawks will then host a postseason district tournament first-round playoff May 19.
The Hawks will be going to their regular season finale on a high note after the victory Friday.
"It was nice to get the second game of the doubleheader, even if it did take two days to complete it," Hawks coach Corey Davis said.
"We got off to a bit of a slow start in the first inning. We were able to get one run across thanks to a Jenna Hill infield single and four walks.
"We had a chance to really put up a big number there in the first inning, but we just couldn’t quite get our timing down and hit some balls hard. Moving forward, opportunities are going to be fewer and farther in between and we have to make sure that we take advantage of them.
"The second inning was the start of three straight big innings for the Hawks. Marissa Long got things started with a one out walk. Zoe Hardy reached on an error which brought up Jenna Hill with runners on first and second.
"Gabriella Sanchez brought the first run home on an RBI single. Jordan Holso followed with a single of her own to load the bases again. A two-run single by Adrienne Berube brought home the Hawks second and third runs of the inning.
"The third inning was by far the highlight for us. We were able to score three more runs, but we started hitting the ball well in this inning. RBI singles by Marissa Long and Gabriella Sanchez were just two of our six hits in the inning.
"Jenna Hill collected her third hit of the game in the inning. Jordan Holso and Adrienne Berube had the second of their three on the game. Alondra Gutierrez also had a single to lead off the inning.
"It is so much easier to play with a lead. We were able to get an early lead in this one and then slowly started adding on and building on it until we blew it open.
"We were able to really blow it open with a five run fourth inning. Four free passes and three hits proved to be the recipe for success in this one. Zoe Hardy, Jordan Holso, and Adrienne Berube all had RBI base hits for us.
"Berube just missed a grand slam, but had to settle for a three run double off the center field fence. The RBI’s brought her total to six on the evening. She had a monster double header (5-for-6 with a homer, double, and 11 RBI's).
"It is starting to become apparent that we can really count on her to find the middle of the softball a couple of times a game. She has really started hitting some balls hard. It is nice to see all her hard work paying off for her.
"We were able to get production from up and down our lineup tonight. Even some of our outs were hit right on the nose.
"We had a chance to really break it open, but Ki-Be made some plays on hard hit balls to keep us at bay. Credit goes to them for being able to make the plays, but we also have to be happy when we square balls up.
"I thought defensively tonight was one of our better all around games. It was much easier to pitch and play defense tonight than last night with all the rain, but Zoe and the defense really stood out tonight.
"I thought Zoe really commanded the zone well today. She throws a lot of strikes on the regular, but tonight the strikes she was throwing were pitcher’s strikes. She only gave up two hits and struck out eight Bears hitters.
"Defensively, we made a number of plays. We preach and preach that although we would love to make a bunch of spectacular plays we really just want to make all the routine plays.
"Tonight, we did that and had a pretty easy time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.