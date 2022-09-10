KENNEWICK — College Place trailed River View, 21-13, at halftime here on Friday night, Sept. 9, and the Hawks weren't able to overcome that deficit in the second as they fell in non-conference football play.
The Panthers held a 13-7 lead over College Place after the opening quarter, and made it 21-13 in the second quarter and made it hold up over the final half.
"Hard fought game, but in the end College Place had over 100 yards in penalties and fell well short of a more disciplined River View squad," Hawks coach Jack Zilla said.
College Place gained 107 yards rushing on 21 carries and one touchdown.
Hawks running back Taegen Casey had 49 yards on 13 carries and the TD, with quarterback Nicholas Josifek running it three times for 34 yards, and Landon White 24 yards on five rushes.
Josifek was 12 of 19 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown, and didn't throw a pick.
Receiving, Michael Wolpert had seven catches for 69 yards and a TD, and Easton Wagoner had 65 yards on five receptions.
The Hawks next host Cashmere at 6 p.m. on Friday.
