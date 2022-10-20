TOPPENISH — College Place's boys cross country team won the South Central Athletic Conference East championship at the fourth SCAC meet at Mount Adams Country Club here on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
"As usual, I’m so tremendously proud of our team," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "They always bring their best effort on race day, and are willing to learn from mistakes along the way."
The College Place boys won the meet with 36 points, followed by Connell (52), Toppenish (60) and Zillah (81).
Jio Herrera won the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:01, with Hawks teammate Drew Wipf in fourth in 18:24, Isaiah Hawkins ninth in 18:54, and Zeke Durand 10th in 19:09.
"The girls kicked off the racing with the team placing third overall," coach Durand said.
College Place's Birtukan Durand won the girls race in 23:46, with Menara Toomey eighth in 25:11 and Alexis Fadness 13th in 26:09.
The Hawks girls tallied 49 points, behind Toppenish's 34 and Zillah's 47.
"This was one of our best team efforts, and a confidence booster going into the district meet next Friday," coach Durand said. "Freshman Birtukan Durand won her first race ever despite making a few wrong turns on the course. She kept calm and got back into a good mindset. It can be thrilling and yet stressful to lead your first race, but Birtukan kept her cool and stayed composed through the last mile.
"Other notable performances came from Min Toomey, equaling her PR, and Katherine Avila, smashing her PR by over a minute," he said.
"This is mostly a new group of varsity boys from last year, so they were really excited to show that they could secure back-to-back league titles, and continue that streak for College Place cross country," Durand said. "As usual, Jio Herrera outpaced all runners, finishing in first. I’m impressed with his daily focus and determination. He is a classy competitor, humble teammate and disciplined hard worker.
"Other standout performances on the day came from Drew Wipf, with yet another PR race," he said. "Isaiah Hawkins had one of his best races ever, and scored third for our team today. Mason Wilwand is also coming into top form at just the right time, as he secured our sixth spot today, but looks stronger each race."
The Hawks have some final sharpening work to do before Districts at Apple Ridge next Friday, Durand said, "where the boys hope to defend their District title and the girls hope to be state bound, too."
