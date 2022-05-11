College Place High School golfers Lash Corbett, Nick Lackey and Clark Fairbanks both wrapped up their season with solid performances Tuesday, May 10, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in the South Central Athletic Conference boys sub-district tournament.
None of them qualified to continue their season next week at districts, but coach Allison Collier noted strong play from all three in their final competition this year.
"Lash Corbett had some phenomenal shots out on the course," Collier said. "His distance even surprised him at a few times.
"He had great recoveries, including a drained 40-foot putt on Hole 10. Unfortunately, he came up just shy of the cut line.
"Lash has had a great senior season. His positive attitude and mindset are unwavering. The team is excited to see all that he accomplishes as he moves on to college and beyond. He will be missed.
"Nick Lackey had a round full of ups and downs. A highlight included a 250-yard drive straight down the middle on the first hole.
"Clark Fairbanks shot a solid round showing tremendous growth this season in terms of consistency, iron play, and short game. His highlight for the round was a par on his third least favorite hole."
