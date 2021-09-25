CONNELL, Wash. — The College Place High School varsity boys cross country team took home the first-place trophy for 1A schools at the Connell Invite Saturday, Sept. 25.
Meanwhile, the girls varsity team placed second by only a one-point margin to Colville.
"This was a big day for our program," Hawks coach Darin Durand said. "There weren’t many (personal records) today due to the heat and hilly course, however we saw great effort from our CPHS and Sager runners."
The boys were led by Jio Herrera, who placed ninth, and Josh Courtney, who placed 13th.
Max Wilwand, Conner Hawkins, Azaiah Garcia, Luke Christensen, and Zeke Durand rounded out College Place's varsity placers.
"This was a challenging day, and our boys rose to the occasion to show their strength and speed," Durand said. "These senior boys have been working for years to help lead this group to this point in our program."
The College Place girls were led to their second-place 1A team finish by Lauren Green and Chloe Svilich.
"The girls team narrowly missed bringing home a trophy by one point, but we were really happy with our overall effort," Durand said
Rounding out the Hawks varsity team were Alexis Fadness, Vianky Amparo and Jera Bjornberg.
"This girls team really brings the energy and enthusiasm, and their helping strengthen our team culture," Durand said.
The Hawks will next run Thursday at Fort Walla Walla in a South Central Athletic Conference meet.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.