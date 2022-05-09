COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys tennis team fell to South Central Athletic Conference foe Kiona-Benton here on Monday, May 9, 5-0.
"The boys varsity tennis team went head-to-head with Kiona-Benton today, but ended up falling short of the win," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Many tough games to deuce and a tiebreaker, but the Hawks were not able to close the deal on their matches tonight. We have a rematch against them tomorrow, where hopefully we can change that narrative."
In the match, College Place's Mason Wilwand fell to Jaime Pena, 7-5, 6-2, before Ki-Be's Ezra Beus won by forfeit.
In doubles, Hawks Vasti Lara and Sam Anguiano lost to Salvador Rubio and Cooper Covington, 6-2, 6-4, 10-5, Gabe Fazzari and Curtis Reeves were dropped by Damian Boatright and Lizandro Cardenas, 6-4, 6-4, with the third match forfeited to Ki-Be.
The teams square off again Tuesday in Benton City at 4 p.m.
