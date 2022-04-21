COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place boys soccer team hosted Mabton in a non-league matchup on the Hawks' pitch on Thursday, April 21.
College Place won the game, 3-2, in overtime.
"Total entertainment, with great goals, commanding performances and a golden goal finish," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "The Hawks grew up as a group of players, knocking the ball around with abandon.
"Alan Alvarado could be found at both ends of the field controlling the game and stopping attackers at one end while creating chances at the other," he said. "Some brave and courageous goalkeeping from Amigo Garcia. Two top-draw finishes from Joel Ochoa and a game-clincher in the third minute of extra time by Erick Flores. This was a team performance that epitomized a coming together of a fine group of young men."
College Place next goes to Connell on Tuesday.
