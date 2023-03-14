MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place's boys soccer team opened its season against South Central Athletic Conference foe Wahluke here on Tuesday, March 14, but dropped a 10-0 decision to the Warriors.
"A few players went above and beyond," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Of note was freshman Devin Smith, who despite injuries, played on, making many outstanding saves."
Wahluke scored five goals in both the first and second half for the win.
"The team will have to up their work rate and application of their skills to compete," Gervis said. "Doni Hensley, a goalkeeper by trade, worked tirelessly as center back, clearing where others would not put their foot in the water."
The Hawks next host Warden in another SCAC matchup on Thursday.
