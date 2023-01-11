NACHES, Wash. — College Place's boys took a South Central Athletic Conference basketball loss, 89-44, to Naches Valley here on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The Rangers raced to a 25-11 first-quarter lead and never let up.
"To set the stage, Naches Valley had a college-sized lineup, with guys up to 6-foot-10, 6-6 and two more at a solid 6-4," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "The pregame dunk show was entertaining.
"The Hawks came into the game without two starters and others missing for miscellaneous reasons, giving a final head count of seven," he said. "Of the suited up seven, only two could reach the exaggerated roster height of 6-2.
"The pregame plan was simple, besides attempting to beat the spread of the Georgia versus TCU national championship game," Pumphrey said. "Green lights on any open shots and try to keep up with field goal attempts.
"The Hawks started strong and were able to take a 9-7 lead into a timeout halfway through the first quarter," he said. "From there on out, the sheer size and height of Naches took its toll on the Hawks possession after possession as Naches ended up cruising to the victory."
Hank Thompson led College Place with 18 points and nine rebounds in the game.
"Despite the lopsided defeat, the Hawks played a very entertaining game and made Naches work for their points," Pumphrey said. "Derek Jones hit some mid-range jumpers and came away with 16 on the night. Trey Arlington made his first start for the season, playing the role of the Hawks' big man against a formidable opponent, and came away with five-plus boards before fouling out."
College Place next hosts a SCAC game against Kiona-Benton on Friday.
