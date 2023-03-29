COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys tennis hosted Zillah for a South Central Athletic Conference match on Tuesday, March 28, with the Hawks winning 4-1.
"The Hawks boys tennis team had an impressive win tonight over Zillah," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Some of the highlights included second singles player Gabe Fazzari's win (6-4, 6-1) over his opponent Talmage Coplin. Gabe's athleticism was on full display as he ran back and forth to get to balls and score the points. He played very smart points tonight and really thought about how he needed to place the ball in order to score.
"First doubles pair Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano (6-0, 6-3 winners) also had a great game that highlighted this duo's partnership and how well they play off of each other's strengths," she said. "Strong serves and aggressive net play gave them the edge over their rivals.
"Isaac Miller and Armando Avila (6-2, 6-1 winners) came through big for the Hawks team tonight securing, a win for the boys' team," Ferraro said. "Isaac had strong and well-placed strokes, while Armando's net play closed out rallies. Well done Hawks!"
College Place next goes to Kiona-Benton on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.