COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys trailed Connell at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win the South Central Athletic Conference opener, 48-44.
The Hawks trailed the Eagles 26-21 at half, but outscored Connell 16-8 in the third quarter to take the lead and the eventual victory.
The Hawks (3-7, 1-1), with six eligible fulltime players, were able to earn their first league home win.
"Starting short-handed, and then early foul trouble the Hawks had to abandon any pre-game strategy and kept adjusting until they found something that worked with the personal available," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "With the game tight in the third quarter, Nicholas Josifek was able to push the Hawks ahead with back-to-back 3-pointers scoring eight points on the night. Hank Thompson earned a double-double with 11 points along with a record of 19 rebounds. Derek Jones led all scoring with 13 points and Aiden Wolpert scored 10 going 4-for-7 from the line."
Another notable stat for the Hawks is that Derek Jones, Hank Thompson, Aiden Wolpert and Nicholas Josifek played all 32 minutes in the victory.
College Place next travel to Wahluke on Friday for another league matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.