MILTON-FREEWATER — College Place's boys took a 28-16 lead into the halftime break and withstood a strong second half by McLoughlin as the Hawks emerged with a 47-39 non-league basketball win on Saturday, Dec. 3.
"A quick start provided the lead that the Hawk boys were able to hold from start to finish," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "An entertaining game to watch as the two teams each went on runs at times, always keeping the outcome uncertain until the end.
"The Hawks started shorthanded, with Jacob Courtney out with a fever, leaving only two substitutes with four quarters of eligibility," he said. "The Hawks' pressure defense did its job early, causing turnovers, but came at a cost with three Hawks being tagged with three fouls apiece in the first half.
"Ultimately, starters (Derek) Jones led scoring with 13 points and (Nicholas) Josifek with four points, fouled out, but had done enough to help the Hawks earn the win," Pumphrey said.
College Place's Hank Thompson came away with 10 points, and Luke Christensen nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
"We were missing a couple of our starters and our young guys got thrown into fire tonight," Pioneers coach Tavis Crittenden said. "I was pleased with how they responded to the pressure College Place brought in the second half. The first half, their press kind of got to our younger guards, causing lots of turnovers."
Mac-Hi’s Cooper Waltermire led all scorers with 20 points, and the Pioneers' Gio Sandoval grabbed six rebounds.
"These kind of games will help us get better down the road," Crittenden said. "Our boys competed the entire 32 minutes and we can build on that."
On Friday night, Mac-Hi traveled to Heppner and dropped a 57-21 decision.
"We got behind early and lost our starting big man, and we never recovered," Crittenden said. "We cut the lead to six late in the second quarter, but Landon Mitchell took over for Heppner in the third quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points. Mitchell got two (Pioneer) starters in foul trouble early on with his ability to get to the basketball."
Raj Singh led Mac-Hi with 12 points in Friday's game.
The Hawks host Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday, while Mac-Hi goes to Liberty Christian in Richland also on Tuesday.
