MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place's boys golfers placed third at the final South Central Athletic Conference match hosted by Wahluke on Monday, May 1, at Desert Aire Golf Course.
Hawks golfers experienced sun, wind, rain, and everything in between throughout the 18-hole match as College Place shot a 473 to finish behind Naches Valley and Zillah.
The Hawks' Hank Thompson placed fifth individually, firing 94 for the fifth time this season.
"While his driving and iron play were more consistent, a few tough holes prevented him from breaking bogey," College Place coach Allison Collier said.
Ryan James was next for the Hawks, with the highlight of his round including earning a candy bar from his coach for his sandy par on the bunker-laden 16th hole, she said.
"Nick Lackey saw much more consistent irons this round, but struggled around the par-4s," Collier said. "He posted a solid round, just short of his personal best.
"Huck Harrison and Seth Anderson persevered to complete only their fourth 18-holes of the season," she said. "Both struggled with the tight fairways and treacherous sage brush at Desert Aire. Both also had strong holes and are beginning to make more consistent contact with the ball.
"The Hawks golfers are looking forward to getting in a full week of practice before the next event."
The SCAC boys’ subdistricts will take place at Suntides Golf Course in Yakima on Tuesday, with the top half of the field advancing to the district tournament.
