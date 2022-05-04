TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School's boys and girls track and field teams both compete Wednesday, May 4, in a South Central Athletic Conference meet at Toppenish High School.
"In our fourth league meet of the year, our boys and girls competed extremely well," Hawks coach Tim Hutchinson said. "We had amazing performances all around.
"Our throw crew did extremely well with Lillian White winning the girls discus and Neto Martinez winning the boys shot put."
Joshua Courtney bested the boys 1,600-meter race.
College Place girls took several other events with "Lauren Green winning 300 hurdles, Emma Darnald winning the 100m hurdles, and Mya Adams winning the long and high jump."
Green also teamed with Ashley Romero, Hailie Corona and Vianky Amparo in taking the 4x100-meter relay.
The Hawks will next compete May 12 they host the SCAC Sub-District with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
