College Place High hosted its first Hawk XC Invite cross country meet at Fort Walla Walla Park on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24.
Twelve high schools, from around the area and Oregon, Idaho and Seattle areas were in attendance.
"The competition was strong and the racing temperatures were hot," College Place coach Darin Durand said. "In addition, it was great to honor our seniors and their families today. Without them, our program would not be the same. I owe a huge thanks to each and every one of the seniors and parents who’ve built College Place cross country to this point."
Jio Herrera placed second to lead the Hawks boys to a fourth-place finish, with the College Place girls placing sixth as a team.
"It seems like both teams have been battling lingering sickness and fatigue," Durand said. "We sat out several runners today so they could continue to mend their health, but they still showed up to share the Hawks' spirit and cheer for all runners. The beautiful thing about cross country is that there is such a supportive environment. Everyone is competitive, but also willing to see their competition do their best, too."
Next up, the Hawks will host another meet, the first South Central Athletic Conference league meet of the season, on Thursday back at Fort Walla Walla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.