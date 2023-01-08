COLLEGE PLACE — Wapato came to town and took a 73-58 South Central Athletic Conference basketball decision over College Place's boys on Saturday, Jan. 7.
That followed the Hawks' 83-57 SCAC setback at Wahluke on Friday night.
In Friday's game, "Wahluke was at full strength and looked like they should contend for a league title as they ran away from the Hawks," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said.
Andrew Yorgeson connected on seven 3-pointers for 28 points to lead Wahluke's scoring.
Derek Jones also broke out for 25 points for the Hawks.
"The outcome was never in question, but the Hawks kept playing and were able to close the spread throughout the game," Pumphrey said.
On Saturday night, "A slow 19-1 opening start of the game put the Hawks behind for the entire game against Wapatot," Pumphrey said. "The Hawks were able to rally and make an entertaining game out of the contest, but never enough to question the outcome."
Jones, for the second night in a row, scored 25 for College Place, and Hank Thompson managed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawks are scheduled to go to Naches Valley on Tuesday.
