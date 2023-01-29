COLLEGE PLACE — Toppenish rolled to a 41-18 halftime lead and handed College Place's boys a 77-44 South Central Athletic Conference defeat on Saturday, Jan. 28.
"Toppenish rolled into town owning a No. 5 ranking in the state and relatively took care of their business early," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Not particularly the most impressive team getting off the bus, they were definitely educated and controlled the game and ball with confidence, something we could definitely learn from.
"Not much back-and-forth drama in the game, but the Hawks stayed steady with correcting their defense and making opportunities on offense," he said. "For senior night, it was good to see senior Luke Christensen show up as the leading scorer with 17. Aiden Wolpert showed improvement driving and finishing at the hoop with 15 points."
The Hawks finish the regular season on Friday at Kiona-Benton and potentially forcing a playoff game with the Bears for a postseason berth with a win.
