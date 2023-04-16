COLLEGE PLACE — Connell's boys soccer team scored two first-half goals, and matched College Place's second-half goal, to win a South Central Athletic Conference match on Saturday, April 15.
The Eagles scored on their only shots on goal in the first half to take the halftime lead.
The Hawks' goal came from Allan Martinez, who punched it in off three passes set him up.
College Place next goes to Mabton on Tuesday.
