BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place's boys soccer team came close, but wound up on the losing end of a 4-3 South Central Athletic Conference loss to Kiona-Benton here on Tuesday, April 25.
"Well, a long game and another penalty-kick heartache," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Lads played really well and controlled much of it. Scoring early on from Allan Martinez. Jose Martinez played really well setting things up.
"Both Devin Smith and Doni (Hensley) were injured to the point of not returning, so Frankie from JV stepped up and even had to be in goal for penalty kicks," he said. "We squandered many chances to win, but the moment got the better of them."
The game was the regular season finale for College Place.
