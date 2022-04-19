WARDEN, Wash. — College Place's boys soccer team tied it up for a 1-all halftime tie with Warden here on Tuesday, April 19, but the Cougars pulled out a 2-1 non-league win in the second half.
"A hard-fought game that deserved more composure and a calm presence to put their stamp on proceedings," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "The wind howled, the temperature dropped and the chances were not finished, and a need for simplicity was overlooked.
"An odd finish by Alan Espana tied the score (with his) goal," he said. "Just too much lack of connection at the end of the day."
College Place next hosts Mabton on Thursday.
