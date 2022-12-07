COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys basketball team used a solid defensive effort to set the tone early, and rolled to a 62-33 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy in the Hawks gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
College Place's defense shut the Knights' offense down in the first half, with the Hawks taking a 33-7 lead into halftime.
Walla Walla Valley Academy's offense scored 20 third-quarter points, but College Place outscored the Knights 17-6 in the fourth for the final margin of victory.
"The defense created a lot of easy opportunities for the Hawks, but surprisingly the Hawks only managed to connect on 38% from the field shooting while still running away on the scoreboard," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said.
Derek Jones led the Hawks' scoring effort with 24 points, and Aiden Wolpert added 10.
Hank Thompson charged the defensive pressure with a team-leading seven steals, with one leading to a fastbreak, two-handed dunk to finish the night with nine points and put an exclamation point on the game, Pumphrey said.
The Knights next go to Highland on Thursday, while the Hawks host Burbank on Friday.
