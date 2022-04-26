CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team battled South Central Athletic Conference East Division frontrunner Connell on Tuesday, April 26, but the Hawks came away with a 2-0 loss.
The fourth-place Hawks (7-8 overall, 3-8 in the division) went to halftime only down 1-0, but Connell held them off.
"The team played hard and fought for every ball," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "A team performance where everyone put in a shift. But the chances never really came. These games while hard to take make you stronger."
The Hawks next play Thursday when they host Wahluke with action scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
