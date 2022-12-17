ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team lost its South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup Friday, Dec. 16, at Royal High, as the Hawks suffered a 60-45 setback.
The Hawks came away with their overall record so far this season at 2-3.
They are back at it Saturday in Zillah, Washington.
The Hawks look to bounce back from the loss Friday.
"The Hawks were aggressive going into the game, creating multiple turnovers for the Knights, but failed to convert," Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey reported. "The speed of the game caused easy shots to turn into missed opportunities.
"Royal's physicality disrupted the Hawks offense, but Derek Jones, Hank Thompson and Aiden Wolpert were able to all score double digits."
