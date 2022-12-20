KENNEWICK — College Place High School's varsity boys basketball team suffered its fourth straight setback Tuesday, Dec. 20, at River View High, as they battled into overtime before the Hawks still ended up with a 54-49 loss.
The Hawks saw their record so far this season slip to 2-5.
Luke Christensen topped College Place scorers with his 14 points while teammate Derek Jones added 11, Hank Thompson 10.
They overcame a slow start and nearly pulled off a comeback victory in regulation, leading 42-39 with only 17 seconds left, but River View converted a clutch basket to force overtime before finishing off the Hawks.
"A circus of a game ultimately goes against Hawks," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey reported.
The Hawks next play Dec. 29-30 at DeSales Catholic High in its annual Christmas tournament.
They look to get back on track after having their slide continue despite the excitement at River View.
The Hawks made multiple successful rallies, including their regroup after an early shooting slump had sent them to halftime down 20-12.
They made only four shots in the first half.
"The only thing lower than the Hawks FG% was the temperature outside," Pumphrey said.
But the Hawks bounce back in the third quarter with a 17-8 run.
"The Hawks showed signs of life as they roared back into contention using their pressure defense and pushing the ball up the floor for easy shots," Pumphrey said.
The Hawks tied one more comeback bid in overtime after River View had jumped ahead on the momentum of its last-second basket in regulation.
"Credit the Hawks as they managed another rally and had multiple opportunities to tie the game but could not connect," Pumphrey said.
